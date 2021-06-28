Firestarting Swords gang deliberately ignite chaotic blaze as arsonists remain at large

Firefighters from Swords rushed to extinguish vegetation fires that started deliberately last night.

The fires near Parkview Estate in Swords were believed to be an act of arson that started on purpose.

Dublin Fire Brigade have warned that these kind of fires can spread extremely quickly with the warm, dry weather.

These blazes can spread to nearby houses and become a much greater threat. A number of these wild fires had threatened to harm nearby properties.

DFB tweeted: “Firefighters from Swords fire station extinguishing numerous vegetation fires near Parkview last night.

“The fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

“With the continued dry weather, fires like these can spread to nearby property.”

A large gorse fire on Howth Head on 22 June panicked nearby residents . DFB used four pump appliances and a water tanker to eventually bring the large blaze under control.

The Department of Agriculture has warned that dangerous fires can easily start during dry spells. The March to June season poses the greatest risk for fast-spreading gorse fires.

They said: “Most people significantly underestimate the intense flammability of vegetation and the speed at which a relatively small fire can become out of control.”