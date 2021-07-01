Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II and Final Fantasy III ‘Pixel Remasters’ coming to Android on July 29

In the past E3, Square Enix made several announcements and one of them, multiple for practical purposes, was about one of its longest-running and best-known franchises, the Final Fantasy franchise. Fans of the saga received good news as the developer was already creating new ‘Pixel Remaster’ versions of the first installments.

Specifically, Square Enix was developing ‘Pixel Remaster’ versions for mobiles from Final Fantasy I to VI, and it seems that the first three already have an arrival date on Android. Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II and Final Fantasy III will be on Google Play on July 29 in their ‘Pixel Remaster’ version.

Three games for July 29

With these new versions of the first Final Fantasy, the games will have a style pixel art with isometric perspective, a style very similar to that of the adventure games that were successful a long time ago. The battles, however, will have another style and will continue to be turn-based, a characteristic of the saga.

The games will change the original 4: 3 aspect to adapt to the most common mobile screens, from the 16: 9 that until recently were the majority to the new screens 18: 9 to 20: 9 (and some 21: 9) that now arrive with total normality. Square enix hopes to conquer the fans of the saga and gain more users with an absolutely mythical franchise in the world of video games.

Square Enix will publish each title independently on Google Play, so we will not be able to get hold of the entire Pixel Remaster saga through any pack but we will have to go game by game. And knowing Square Enix, they won’t be too cheap. The games, as we have said, should arrive on July 29, and we will know more details about this landing later.

Via | Android Police