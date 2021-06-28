Fiido X: a revolutionary folding electric bike

Fiido, the emerging electric bike brand, will launch a new Fiido X electric bike in mid-July.

Everything seems to indicate that we are facing a true revolution in the sector, since we are talking about an electric bicycle with a battery life that allows a range of up to 130 km.

Last year, the Fiido team launched a crowdfunding campaign for D11 on Indiegogo that raised more than $ 1 million. Now they will launch a revolutionary folding electric bike, Fiido X.

Looking at the design, it is easy to see that it retains the simplified design of the D11, a style they have wanted to keep, but the Fiido X is much better than the previous generation.

It’s rare to see the rapid iteration of the Fiido ebike in a year.

Keven Wang, CEO and Founder, commented:

Our fans gave us some suggestions for improvement, such as softening the solder joints, simplifying the bike wiring, adding the battery anti-theft function, or updating the torque sensor to provide a better riding experience.

Having received feedback on the first bike, they got down to business with the technical development of Fiido X, reaching a new level with 8 groundbreaking patents, ensuring their technology remains advanced after 10 years.

Strengths

Elegant frame design.

Distinctive battery structure.

Unique rail-type power supply structure.

Keyless security system.

Smart app.

In addition to the 130 km of autonomy, these are some of the highlights of the Fiido X:

The shape of the Fiido X has a sense of futuristic technology. It adopts an innovative magnesium alloy frame, which is lighter and stronger. Surprisingly, you cannot imagine that it is a folding electric bike because it uses an innovative folding mechanism and there is no prominent folding structure in the frame. Compared to other folding electric bikes, Fiido X may lead the electric bike emergence trends in the future.

Indiegogo pricing and campaign

The Fiido team will publish more details of Fiido X on their official social media. The price of Fiido X is said to be $ 1,999, however those in a hurry can enjoy a nice discount price of around $ 1,000 during the crowdfunding period.

If you are interested in this innovative and well-designed folding electric bike, and are ready to get into the electric bike game, you can visit their Indiegogo pre-launch page and sign up with a valid email address.

About Fiido

Fiido is an innovative company dedicated to driving the sports industry with technology. Today, its products are mainly marketed online. Although Fiido is still young, he has earned a reputation for providing high-quality products and efficient service. Fiido has a wide range of e-sport product categories, covering electric bikes, electric scooters, and water scooters. Your first electric scooter will be launched soon. It comes with front and rear suspension, two-wheel drive, and an incredible 1546 Wh battery capacity, which looks pretty good.

For more details:

Facebook: @FiidoOfficial

Instagram: @fiidoebike

Website: https://www.fiido.com