Fearless crime reporter Veronica Guerin shot dead in car 25 years ago today

IT was just before 1pm 25 years ago today that fearless crime reporter Veronica Guerin was shot dead in her car on the Naas dual carriageway — a murder that shocked and angered the nation.

Shortly before her shocking murder, the Sunday Independent journalist left Naas District Court, after appearing on a speeding charge, and was on her mobile phone to the paper’s newsroom when a motorbike pulled up alongside her as she stopped at traffic lights near the Green Isle Hotel.

The pillion passenger opened fire with a handgun, shattering the window of Veronica’s red Opel Calibra and Veronica was hit five or six times with bullets in the upper body. It’s believed she died instantly.

Mobster John Gilligan’s gang were responsible for her senseless murder.

As news filtered through that the female shot dead in her car on the Naas dual

carriageway was brave Veronica Guerin, there was national outrage.

The then-taoiseach John Bruton called it “an attack on democracy”.









Mr Bruton described Veronica’s murder as “sinister in the extreme” and “someone somewhere decided to take her life and almost certainly did so to prevent information coming into the public arena”.

The Sunday Independent crime correspondent — who was admired for her courage and bravery — had shown Ireland the faces of the organised crime that had started to spiral out of

control in the mid-1990s.

The 37-year-old mum-of-one had bravely confronted major drug dealers during the course of her investigative work, exposing crime cartels and illegal drug trafficking — but it was her war on drugs that ultimately cost her her life.

And even before that fateful day on June 26, 1996 there were two previous attempts on the brave journalist’s life.

In October 1994, shots were fired into her house but nobody was injured.

And then in January 1995, a gunman came to her door and she was shot in the leg. She survived because the gun was faulty.

Veronica’s killer Brian Meehan (53) from Crumlin in Dublin, was part of the hit team with Patrick ‘Dutchy’ Holland which shot the brave journalist. Meehan has served 22 years of a life sentence for her murder.

As a shocked nation reacted in anger and horror at Veronica’s shocking murder, a month later the Dail heard she had “died in vain” if people were allowed to accumulate “vast and unexplained wealth”.

In response to Veronica’s murder at the hands of the Gilligan gang, the Government introduced stricter measures aimed at cracking down on organised crime by setting up the Criminal Assets Bureau — making it easier for gardai to pursue cases against crime bosses.







(Image: Collins)



New laws included the Proceeds of Crime Act, 1996, and the Criminal Assets Bureau Act, 1996, with the agency operating on a civil standard of proof (balance of probabilities) and not criminal proof (beyond all reasonable doubt).

Moreover, the burden shifted onto the individual to show that their assets came from legitimate income.

That year also saw the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, which massively extended, to a maximum of seven days, the detention period for questioning about trafficking. And three years later in 1999 a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence for dealing in drugs worth over £10,000 (€13,000) was introduced.

