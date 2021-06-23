Father Ted star’s hilarious story that sums up what it’s like to be Irish abroad goes insanely viral

A hilarious tweet by a Father Ted star that perfectly sums up what it’s like to be a Dubliner living abroad has gone viral.

The tweet by Michael Redmond, who played Father Stone in the episode ‘Entertaining Father Stone’ encapsulates how small a place the capital truly is.

Redmond is also a stand up comedian who is known for his deadpan style of delivery and was once described as the “possessor of comedy’s most mournful moustache.¨

The 70-year-old was certainly able to get a few laughs out of Twitter users on Tuesday by sharing the hilarious and relatable interaction he had with a taxi driver..

The tweet read: “Taxi Driver : Is that a Dublin accent?

“Me: Yes it is.

“Taxi Driver: Oh, do you know a guy named Sean Corcoran?

“Such a stupid question when you consider there are over one million people in Dublin…. the annoying thing was I f**king do know Sean Corcoran,” Redmond, who is living in Glasgow, said.

The hilarious tweet has received over 100,000 likes in less than 24 hours and has gotten hundreds of responses, with Twitter users keen to share their “small world” stories.

“My grandad told me that he went back to Dublin after raising his children in England for 30 years, and the taxi driver who picked him up off the ferry said ‘You’ve been away a while…’. Mind you, he also said that flies once carried away his fish and chips,” was one tweeter´s response.







(Image: @carolanngrant Twitter)



Another wrote: “My dad’s Irish and we were over there on holiday once when he wanted to find an Irish friend he knew in England who was also back visiting his family.

“So we just went to the town where he came from, asked in a pub and they took us to his house.”