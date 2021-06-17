Fast charging: Chinese manufacturers seek a standard

Fast charging for mobile phones has become a highly demanded feature. Gone are the times when we accepted having to leave the mobile charging all night, every night, to guarantee that we have a load for the whole day. And it is that in the last days of “dumb” phones, that point had already been reached, but the arrival of smartphones changed everything, reducing the autonomy of mobile phones again, and reattaching ourselves to chargers.

As a result, the first path manufacturers took was to try optimize consumption and, at the same time, equip phones with batteries with more capacity, a path that has been shown to be efficient, but which has multiple limitations, partly due to the fact that every day we demand more from smartphones, and on the other hand, the capacity of the batteries is growing, but it does so at a rate moderate, especially after the problems of a few years ago with thermal runaway. Thus, now fast charging has shown itself as the other great prop.

Thus, in recent times we have seen a huge evolution in this field, which translates, on the one hand, into tests that reach higher charging speeds every day, and on the other, as fast charging systems, although obviously not as fast as the prototypes, are reaching more phones every day. Thus, a few months ago we saw its landing in the mid-range (until then it could only be found at the top of the range) and, since then, it is more common every day.

The problem is that although fast charging is progressing at a very good pace, until now each manufacturer has worked on its own system, thus moving away from a more than desirable standard, which would result not only in the benefit of users, but also in a reduction in research and development costs. And the good news is that this seems to be about to change, as we can read in Gizchina the main manufacturers of Chinese origin have agreed to collaborate in the investigation of fast charging, to develop a common standard.

According to this post, the consortium of manufacturers would include brands such as Huawei, Honor, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as Rockchip and the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology, a list to which we could add their sub-brands, so the impact that this consortium may have in favor of a charging system Rapid unified could be enormous, and even join the rest of manufacturers, both Chinese and other countries, who want to benefit from the many advantages offered by betting on a standard instead of proprietary technology.

There is, at the moment, no more information about the plans of the technology companies that have partnered to participate in this project. However, and given that it is a field in which, so far, they have already made large investments, it is expected to evolve at a good pace, and therefore it does not take us too long to have the first news about this standardized fast charging system.