Farma-in, a social network for pharmacists, technicians and pharmacy assistants

Since we started writing on WWWhatsnew, almost 16 years ago, social networks have always appeared focused on specific segments of the population. There are social networks for all tastes, and although the generalists are the ones that millions of users take, the specialized ones are the ones that professionals use to share knowledge and job offers.

That is why even today, in 2021, these social networks continue to be born, and a clear example is that of Farma-in, from WikiFarmacia. It is a social network designed for people who currently work in pharmacies, and it already has 26,000 users in its database thanks to the fact that it has WikiFarmacia behind (they indicate that 33% of pharmacy employees are already WikiFarmacia users).



More than a professional network, it is defined as an informative social network, like a board or forum where WikiFarmacia users connect. It is accessible by invitation and exclusively for the pharmacy community.

In addition to being able to create a network among them, there is also a daily selection of news from various specialized media, such as Global, Im Farmacias, Correo Farmacéutico and Diario Farma. They have collaborated with the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, the Business Federation of Spanish Pharmacists (FEFE) and the Spanish Society of Clinical, Family and Community Pharmacy (SEFAC), so there is an important prestige that can encourage other professionals Join the ‘digital adventure’.

The founding partner of WikiFarmacia, Juan Angulo, comments that they have created a system to inform users about what is happening in the sector, as well as social tools to be able to communicate with other professionals, with institutions and with the sector’s media.

What can it be useful for?

The aim is for users to be able to solve doubts about pharmaceutical management in their Autonomous Community to publish job offers or ask other people where they can direct a patient to find a specific drug, while being informed about relevant news of the sector, with reliable data.

The application allows its users not to share unnecessary data, and they have the guarantee that no one will sell their information to third parties or receive advertising, notifications, or emails … privacy guaranteed.

To use it, you just have to install WikiFarmacia, since the latest version includes this new social network.