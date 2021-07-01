Facebook will take cloud game streaming to more territories

Facebook also wants to compete in the segment of cloud game streaming platforms with Facebook Gaming, albeit using a different strategy compared to rival platforms.

It was in October of last year when they launched a closed beta, focused on users in select regions of the United States so that they can enjoy the titles available through PC and Android phones, without the need for downloads and installations.



Facebook says they are scaling their infrastructure to now have a coverage of 98% of the US population, reaching 100% by this coming fall, also beginning its deployment in Canada and Mexico, and promising its arrival in Western and Central Europe by the beginning of next year.

It will also bet on having more titles available

For now, the company is focusing on creating a catalog of interesting games, for which Ubisoft will be counting as a partner from now on, in addition to continuing to work on reducing latency, which will allow, as indicated, to open new genres of games.

Therefore, they have not yet made Facebook Gaming an independent service, nor do they charge subscription fees, nor are they trying to replace video game consoles, PCs and mobile phones.

According to Facebook:

Our sweet spot right now is the mobile sports, card, simulation, strategy, action / adventure and puzzle genres, with more genres to come. Focusing on latency-tolerant categories and games means we can deliver the best experience on a variety of devices.

Finally, Facebook points out the improvements carried out with the redesign in order to make it easier for users to discover and access interesting games, including recommendations from the Facebook Gaming team and improvements to filtering options.

There is no doubt that Facebook does not want to miss the opportunity that games transmitted in the cloud can offer, in direct competition with platforms such as Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Microsoft xCloud or Nvidia Geforce Now, with the advantage of being able to access Instantly without the need for installations or downloads, complementing the game titles that the platform already has to play in HTML5.

Of course, the company has a long way to go, but time will tell if its commitment to take a different path compared to the competition can pay off.

