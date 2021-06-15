Facebook wants to learn to write like you

Facebook’s interest in artificial intelligence it is something more than known for years, and an area to which it has allocated a good amount of resources. As a result of this we have, as the main example, the set of technologies used to analyze photographs in order to identify the people who appear in them. I am not saying that it is the only technology interested in this field, of course (is there one that is not, actually?), But it is one of those that for more years have provided us with the tools to verify it.

As a result of this investment, they sometimes surprise us with the most striking projects, such as the one that the social network company has just presented on its blog, an artificial intelligence capable of reproducing your handwriting from a single handwritten word. Yes, an AI developed by Facebook is capable of analyzing handwritten text, a simple word and, from it, in theory it is capable of assuming how you write the rest of the letters and, therefore, it will be able to take a text any and give it the concrete look so that it looks like you wrote it.

The theory is this but, in practice, this system is still far from perfect and, both when it comes to reading text on certain surfaces and with certain colors, so in some of the tests that Facebook has shown on its blog, it is appreciated perfectly the difference between the original text and the replica given by the software that, however, we must bear in mind that it is still in an early stage of its development, and that in addition Facebook is openly sharing this work in part to encourage further research..

There are several positive uses that technology like this can have. Some years ago, for example, some programs became popular that allowed you to scan your handwritten text to, from it, create a typeface that you could use on your PC to write letters, customize the appearance of designs, and so on. Although I tried some I never got to use them, because the truth is that they were somewhat cumbersome and the result was … well, let’s say that it could be improved.

Another interesting use of this Facebook AI, and that we can see in one of the images that illustrate the blog post, is directly related to translation apps with augmented reality features. And, if it had this Facebook technology, the software would not only be able to translate the text, but it would also show it with the same appearance as the original. Not that this is particularly practical, but visually it is much more attractive.

In the less good part, do not forget that we live in the age of deepfakes, that is, content created in order to deceive those who consume it. We have seen them on video (pornographic montages with actresses’ faces became especially popular three years ago), we also saw what AI could do with voice in Adobe’s presentation of its VoCo project, which could imitate voices, and For some time now, we have started to hear about malicious uses of deepfakes in international politics.

Thus, the technology announced by Facebook has an obverse and a reverse. There are quite a few well-intentioned uses that can be made of it, but it is also possible that it is used to emulate texts written by other people for any purpose. In this regard, it is to be expected that Facebook will act with caution and establish, in the system itself, elements that allow us to verify that what we are seeing is, in fact, a text generated by an AI.