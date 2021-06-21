Facebook tests advertising on its virtual reality glasses

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Oculus, Facebook’s Virtual Reality department, will start showing ads on your virtual reality glasses. Although the company denied from the beginning that it was going to use this technology as an advertising medium, Facebook now says that it is an “experiment” that will begin in a video game called Balston, although it has been a month since Oculus began hosting ads on its app.

Facebook will start hosting advertising in a video game, although it does not rule out extending it to other areas of the Oculus Quest glasses

From Oculus they recognize that it is a new way of monetize your activity to make the platform viable and make it more attractive to content creators. The company, which does not rule out extending advertising to other areas and applications of Oculus Quest glasses, invites users to share their experience with the ads through the company’s website.

In the statement they argue that users will be able to hide certain types of ads and even totally veto advertising of a certain company. They also ensure that the privacy policy will be the same as that applied by Facebook.

The Zuckerberg company will obtain information on how the user interacts with the ads, which ones interest them and which ones they prefer to hide. In this sense, Facebook ensures that it will not use the data obtained from the user’s interaction with the advertising on the glasses to direct personalized ads. It also denies that it will use the information from Messenger or other company apps for the same purpose.

We’re starting a small test of in-headset ads with a few developers in the coming weeks. We want to help developers generate revenue and help people find great experiences at better prices — this is a part of how we’ll create a healthy, self-sustaining platform for everyone. – Boz (@boztank) June 16, 2021

In exchange for including advertising on the device, Facebook could make the decision to lower the sale price of your virtual reality glasses. Andrew Bosworth, vice president of Facebook’s virtual reality lab, hinted at this in a tweet saying that his intention is “to help developers generate revenue, and people to find great experiences at better prices.”

