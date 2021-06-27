Facebook strikes against Apple – and has trouble with the EU

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is targeting Apple and Co. and announces that the new creator tools will remain free until 2023. At the same time, the group is getting into trouble again – this time with the EU antitrust authorities.

Mark Zuckerberg proves timing

Less than two hours before Apple’s big WWDC developer conference, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg posted his announcement on his Facebook profile.

In it he writes that the new creator tools such as paid online events, fan subscriptions or the “upcoming independent news products” should remain free for the creators until 2023.

When the online events were announced, Facebook said that the group would not charge any fees until “at least 2021”. A share of the turnover should still come afterwards. However, Zuckerberg announces that this will be less than the “30 percent that Apple and others take.”

Facebook for Creator breaks down fees

At the same time, Facebook wants to list taxes and fees individually via a new user interface. The rollout for the new interface is not yet known. Zuckerberg only announces in his post that there will be “more” information about this soon.

However, the published screenshots show, for example, the percentage of taxes for organizers that they have to give to Apple and Google due to app store fees.

Facebook is in trouble with the EU antitrust authorities

At the same time, Facebook has to answer to the EU antitrust authorities again. The competition watchdog wants to check whether Facebook has misused the data of its advertisers.

The focus of the investigation is the classified ad service Facebook Marketplace. The EU authority around Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is now examining whether Facebook’s offer violates EU law.

The marketplace on Facebook works in principle like Ebay classified ads. Here users can buy and sell things privately. The EU antitrust authority is now investigating whether Facebook is exploiting its market power here.

The assumption: If competing companies like Ebay classifieds advertise on Facebook, the social network could use the data obtained with it for its own purposes. So Facebook could gain an unfair advantage over the competition with economically valuable data.

Facebook is once again not aware of any guilt

The company washes its hands in innocence. The company said: “We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation to show that it is groundless.”

We are always developing new and better services to meet the evolving demand of the people who use Facebook. Marketplace and dating offer people more choice and both products work in a very competitive environment with many large providers.

But the declarations of innocence did not seem to have convinced EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Facebook is “used by almost three billion people every month.” At the same time, the network has “a total of almost seven million advertising customers.” The resulting amount of data allows Facebook to draw useful information from its customers’ advertising activities.