Facebook stores come to WhatsApp

The Facebook team announced that it will begin integrating Facebook Shops with WhatsApp.

Yes, the online stores that we already find on Facebook and Instagram now make the leap to the messaging app, following the strategy that they announced some time ago.

Facebook Stores are integrated into WhatsApp

Remember that these Facebook Stores allow any business to create its own store and use a series of options to personalize it and show its products to the public in the best possible way.

A one-time dynamic so that the online store is available on both Facebook and Instagram. And now WhatsApp is added. This can be a bonus for those merchants who use WhatsApp as a sales tool or as a customer service. And it may even be more practical than WhatsApp Business.

And for your customers, the dynamics will also be simple if they want to access the store through WhatsApp. They can take a look at the catalog, ask questions through the chat and go through the entire purchase process without leaving the applications.

This new integration of Facebook Stores with WhatsApp will begin shortly with a number of selected countries. So we will have to wait to see its dynamics at work. And it is not the only announcement that it has made in relation to its online store proposals.

It has also highlighted new technologies and tools that will aid visual discovery on Instagram. The idea is that users can easily find the products they want, using different modalities, Pinterest-style.

For example, they mention an AI-powered visual search that could show similar products just by selecting a certain garment. Or even the possibility of using photos taken with the camera to start a visual search for a certain product on Instagram.