Facebook ruling shows the limit of Biden’s intentions

A court ruling on Facebook shows that the offensive against the mergers of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, can only go so far. On Monday, a District Court judge dismissed an antitrust lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission against the social media giant, saying the agency did not present its arguments well. It’s a blow to an administration that has signaled a tightening of M&A reviews. Operations may take longer, but in court, companies may prevail.

Washington has turned against the companies and their merger specialists since the change of administration in January. Lina Khan, recently appointed to head the Commerce Commission (FTC), takes an expanded view of antitrust laws to look beyond consumer prices. Earlier this month, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the $ 35 billion merger of insurance broker Aon with rival Willis Towers Watson.

But Washington’s watchdogs are only one obstacle in the process. While the FTC sued Facebook last December, arguing that Mark Zuckerberg’s company used purchases of the photo-sharing service Instagram and the messaging unit WhatsApp to create a monopoly on social media, District Court Judge James Boasberg has shook his finger. It says the federal agency did not define the social media market, an important detail in its allegation.

The government has a month to file an amended lawsuit, but in general, federal judges are more skeptical about the aggressive approaches of antitrust rules. The administration of former President Donald Trump also creatively tried to halt some operations, and filed a lawsuit to block AT & T’s acquisition of Time Warner, among others. The courts also sided with the companies.

Regulators can continue to hamper deals. A controversial merger can cause months of back and forth between an agency and companies as they negotiate terms for obtaining government clearance. A lawsuit to block a deal can take years to resolve. In January, Alphabet’s Google closed the purchase of Fitbit despite the fact that the US Department of Justice has not yet given its go-ahead. The transaction was announced in November 2019.

Still, Facebook’s opinion shows that it may be worth the fight. The company’s market capitalization temporarily exceeded $ 1 trillion after the ruling was released. The FTC has options to save your case. But the judges are putting a heavy burden of proof on the government, giving merger specialists a chance to end up sealing their deals.