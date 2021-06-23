Facebook presents the Stores on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has just launched the stores on WhatsApp, a movement that is part of the company’s strategy to position itself as a fundamental player in the field of electronic commerce.

Facebook gives new impetus to e-commerce by integrating Shops in WhatsApp

The company, which had already launched its stores, where you can buy products directly from the social network, both on Facebook and Instagram last summer, and allow users to access these online businesses indistinctly from either of the two social networks , will now also allow access from WhatsApp, where these stores will also be integrated and additional functionalities will be added.

It has been Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, through an event for the recently released Live Audio Room, who has announced the installation of the stores on WhatsApp and has taken the opportunity to comment on the upcoming launch of two other tools to strengthen the sale in their platforms: a visual search engine for products on Instagram based on Artificial Intelligence and a new system of personalized ads.

-Stores on WhatsApp: The company has announced that companies will soon be able to insert your product catalog in WhatsApp using WhatsApp Business. So your customers can consult them from the application itself and start the purchase process.

Users can easily contact companies through WhatsApp as if it were another customer service channel, and thus be able to resolve any questions or concerns during the purchase process.

Facebook’s goal would go further. Although this option has not yet been developed, the intention of the company is that the money transaction between the client and the company can be carried out through a WhatsApp chat, through WhatsApp Payments in the markets in which it is developed, or through Facebook Pay or any other payment system.

Facebook has not released any further details on the launch of the stores, and an official release date has not been confirmed. What has been advanced is that this option will only be available in some countries, including the United States, where companies can already share their products in the Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Stores.

-Visual Search on Instagram: Instagram will incorporate visual search, something that other social platforms such as Pinterest or the Google search engine already have. It is a tool guided by Artificial Intelligence that aims to make it easier for users to find the products that interest them. With this system, customers can upload photos to find objects similar to those in the image and know where to buy that product that a friend or their favorite influencer has in the photo.

-Shop Ads: Companies will be able to create advertising that will be shown to potential clients taking into account their previous tastes and behaviors. From these ads, they will be able to take them to immersive formats in which, using Augmented Reality, for example, they will be able to test how a certain shade of makeup looks on them or how a certain item of clothing would suit them. Pinterest and Google also offer these types of services to their users and to the companies that advertise on them.

