Facebook patents a cap with Augmented Reality

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has patented an Augmented Reality device model that leaves behind the usual designs focused on glasses as support. Is about a cap with a virtual reality screen under the visor that would make the gadget more attractive by hiding it under a clothing accessory.

Augmented reality allows inserting a digital image on the environment through a mobile device or smart glasses

Facebook continues with the development of augmented reality glasses, a project in which it has been working for years, but this design allows us to see that this technology is not limited only to that support, adding in this case some advantages.

One of them is to move heat sources away from contact with the user. Unlike glasses, in this augmented reality cap the visor is separated from the face when it is assembled at the end of the visor, but the rest of the components that generate heat could also be separated from direct contact with the user by being housed in other parts of the cap. On the other hand, it also allows a more comfortable use for those who wear glasses for vision problems

Having a support that is larger than glasses can also offer the device additional features such as the incorporation of more sensors, cameras, microphones … whose weight increase would be distributed in a more homogeneous and potentially more comfortable way for the user than with glasses, where all the weight falls on three very specific points, on the ears and the nose.

Finally, and as can be seen from the information contained in the patent registered by Facebook, the form factor of the augmented reality cap allows greater flexibility than glasses by facilitating its incorporation into an entire wide range of cap types and even hats.

For Facebook, its commitment to virtual reality and augmented reality is strategic. An example of this is all the work that he develops in Facebook Reality Labs, as the laboratory in which he investigates these technologies is called and that was previously known as Oculus Lab.

.