Facebook officially launches Live Audio Rooms, its copy of Clubhouse

Facebook officially joins the fever for audio chat rooms, after the boom experienced by Clubhouse in the first months of the year and the beta launch of Twitter Spaces, which can now be used by all Twitter users with more than 600 followers on the social network. Other platforms, such as Spotify, also launched their own audio chat rooms last week – called Spotify GreenRoom – while LinkedIn finalizes theirs, among other Internet companies that will embrace the new format shortly.

But now it is Facebook that officially launches its proposal. It was already known that he was developing it, and he had even given details of what the Facebook Audio Live Rooms would be like, but now they are available, although not in all territories or for all users, as we will explain below.

It was known that as of today Facebook would launch its commitment to podcasts within the social network, but within its strategy to also become an audio platform, the company is launching Live Audio Rooms. Initially, they are only available from today for featured users, influencers with whom Facebook has an agreement.

They can also be used by some Facebook Groups in the United States that have been selected by the company, and in both cases only in the Facebook app for iOS. The social network has indicated that it plans in the coming weeks to give capacity to more Groups and “public figures” to create their own Live Audio Rooms. In addition, “in the coming months” (to be determined further) the company will launch them in more territories and will gradually add new functionalities.

Thus, Live Audio Rooms will allow users to discover relevant conversations broadcast by well-known characters and selected groups whose rooms they can join. Those selected creators will be able to choose anyone to “go up” and also become a “speaker” during that room. The Live Audio Rooms can host up to 50 people speaking at the same time, and will not have a limit of listening users.

In Groups, it is the Facebook Group administrators who can indicate whether the moderators, other administrators or anyone who is part of the group can create a Live Audio Room. In Private Groups, members can only listen and cannot create new rooms.

Live Audio Rooms also already incorporate a functionality that allows people who join them to make donations to non-profit organizations determined by the creators of a room, to financially support whatever cause.

Facebook users, both those of the iOS app and the Android app, will be able to find new Live Audio Rooms to join through the social network’s notification system or its update feed. In addition, they can sign up in a room to receive a notice as soon as it begins to unfold.

While a Live Audio Rooms is taking place, attendees can notify their friends to join. During conferences, users can raise their hands if they want to participate and join the conversation or use the reactions to respond in real time.

Launch of Facebook Podcasts

In addition to the launch of the Live Audio Rooms, Facebook has also made agreements with some well-known podcasters in the United States to launch their own programs on the social network. Facebook thus becomes a platform that wants to compete with Spotify or Apple Podcast.

To listen to podcasts, users will see a small player with playback options on their phone in their update feed. They will be able to select the podcasts they want to listen to from the Creators Page and there will also be a catalog that will allow them to select by themes or point out their favorites.

In the same way as the Facebook Live Audio Rooms, podcasts of relevant characters will be available only to Facebook users in the United States and will be extended to other markets in the coming months.

