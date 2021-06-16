Facebook launches fan groups for ‘streamers’

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has announced the launch of a new feature that will allow gaming creators and streamers who use the platform to be more in touch with their fans through specific tools that they can use both when they are broadcasting live and when they are not connected.

New Streamer Fan Groups will have special features to stay in touch with popular content creators

It is a form of the traditional Facebook Groups adapted to the needs of streamers and their fans. Initially they will be available to gaming creators associated with Facebook and Level Up. The company has indicated that it will be rolling out the new function in phases, so it will not be available to all users at first, but will be you will be distributing to small subsets of creators at a time.

What are the main characteristics of the new streamer fan groups? The following:

This tool makes it easy for fans to meet and engage with gaming creators either live or offline.

-More connection and commitment. The new groups of fans of streamers are configured as a place in which to offer the fan community a space to meet easily. There they will be able to participate around the content of the streamer both when it is broadcasting live and when it is not doing so.

When the streamer starts broadcasting live, they will be able to select the option to distribute the broadcast to the group and viewers will also be invited to join the group.

– Chats and rooms by interests with the community: In the new groups of fans of streamers you can create chats and rooms organized by interests using relevant hashtags, where you can meet with all the followers or just some members of the community and talk about specific topics. This function will be similar to the rooms that Facebook Gaming has enabled so that streamers can chat with their followers.

– Play with others: Within the group you can find and play other players and fans of the streamer.

Facebook has indicated that it will update the current groups of fans of streamers and will add the new functionalities to them gradually.

.