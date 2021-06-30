Facebook launches Bulletin, its platform to create newsletters

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A day after crossing the trillion-dollar threshold for the first time in its stock market listing, Facebook announces a new service. Zuckerberg’s company, which emerged unscathed from a lawsuit requesting that it downsize on the grounds that it plays a dominant role in the market, has filed Bulletin, a newsletter platform on which I had been working for months and which has been conceived to compete with Substack or Twitter Revue, the newsletters that Twitter has also recently presented.

Facebook will allow, through Bulletin, to share newsletters and podcasts, both free and paid

Bulletin is a platform that allows writers and bloggers to create and share newsletters and podcasts, both free and paid. In the latter case, its operation will be very similar to the groups for Facebook subscribers and the payment will take place through Facebook Pay.

Although anyone can read the Bulletin newsletter from anywhere in the worldFor now, the platform will only allow content creators in the United States to create their newsletters. But even there it will not be available to any user at first.

The idea is that little by little access to more users will be enabled, but for its launch, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has hired a group of writers on different topics, but great care has been taken to avoid controversial or controversial voices. In fact, Facebook has not wanted to include journalists or political analysts on this list. The first content creators in the Bulletin write about sports, fashion, environment, health or local news.

Initially, Facebook does not plan to charge its authors for using the Bulletin until they get a settled audience. Writers will benefit from the company’s distribution power to reach more users and gain subscribers.

However, Facebook’s intention is that Bulletin is an independent platform that does not depend on the rest of the company’s social networks. The publications in the Bulletin will appear on the website of said platform and will not be integrated into Facebook, at least for now.

