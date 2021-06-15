Facebook launches ads to donate blood in 37 countries

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has a function that allows users to receive an alert to know when blood banks near their place of residence are in need of donations. The feature has to be proactively activated by the user and, until now, was only available in the United States.

Facebook launched blood donation events in the United States in 2019

However, the social network has now extended this function that notifies of donation needs to a total of 37 countries. In the case of Europe this includes Finland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, although it is not yet available in countries such as Spain.

In Latin America, the function has been enabled in some countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru. In Africa and the Middle East it is operational in another 16 countries and in the Asia / Pacific region in 12 more as of today. Thus, Facebook users in these regions find out if there is a hemodonation center in the vicinity that is requesting blood donations, as well as if any specific blood type is requested.

Hemodonation centers can, through this function, create events on Facebook in which they notify the needs or the level of available reserves, which will allow the donors who have previously authorized the possibility of receiving the notices to be notified.

Potential donors can also share these notifications with their friends and on their wall, so that through the social network the dissemination is expanded in situations of donation shortage. This allows both new donors to be incorporated and for those who already are to know where they can go or where the available blood reserves need to be replenished.

The director of Health at Facebook, Kang-Xing Jin, has pointed out that when the company introduced this function in the United States in 2019 it was an increase of 19% in the number of users of the social network who donated blood for the first time. Now the social network expects a similar effect to occur in the new countries where the alert has been activated.

.