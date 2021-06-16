Facebook launches a new type of groups for gaming communities

Facebook is implementing a new strategy to grow the gaming community.

It is a new type of groups designed only for streamers and creators of Facebook Gaming. Yes, they will be able to have their own fan groups.

Facebook launches new features to empower the gaming community

The new groups are the main strategy of this new dynamic that is being implemented in Facebook Gaming. Of course, this follows the same dynamic as the rest of the groups on the platform and aims to create community among players. A facet that is not developed, and that until now depended on the efforts of creators to encourage interaction with their followers using different channels.

And of course, Facebook doesn’t want gamers to follow the conversation on other apps and services. So these new groups will provide a space for them to organize interaction, both inside and outside of game broadcasts. And for this, you are adding some options.

For example, the badges that are acquired during the transmissions, will be visible in these fan groups so that the rest of the community see who are the users most engaged with the group. There is also the possibility of organizing topics and taking the debate to different chat channels, Discord style. And of course, these groups will also be a means of finding users for game matches.

To facilitate this dynamic, Facebook is adding a new type of publication “Looking for Players” that works as a search engine within the group. It can be a practical system, since Facebook allows you to establish how many players are required for the game to quickly find available users.

On the other hand, Facebook will take advantage of the transmissions to attract new users for these fan groups and grow the streamer’s community. So once the broadcast is over, users will see a message recommending they join the fan group.