Facebook is eliminating in some users of the Android app the option to open links in external browsers

One of the options that we find within the Facebook application is the one that allows you to open the links with any of the third-party browsers available and thus not have to use the integrated one in Facebook, an option that some users are watching it disappear in the latest version of the Android app.

With this option active, we can choose any installed browser, in the case of Chrome, Brave, Edge in any of its four versions … The problem is that between the different switches, this option is disappearing and for now it is not known what the reason for the change is.

Relying on the built-in browser

So far, the Facebook application for Android allows us to open links in third-party browsers. It is a possibility that is accessible if we access “Settings and Privacy” by clicking on the three horizontal lines and then on “Setting” Y “Multimedia content and contacts”, where among the options appeared the support for third-party browsers.

Now, users are telling on social networks and in Reddit threads how this option has disappeared on Twitter so that clicking on a Facebook link opens your own browser of the application. Complaints that contrast with the information offered on the Facebook support page, which states that the option is still active.

An example of these changes are given by the user @ ashk4n in his Twitter account, where the before and after appear after updating the app with the latest version.

Twittersphere: anyone know how long since @Facebook app removed the ability to open links in an external browser? I previously set my phone to use my native browser (Brave on Android / Safari on iOS) rather than @Facebook‘s in-app browser, but the option is no longer available. pic.twitter.com/wyv98H69hv – ashkan soltani (@ ashk4n) June 23, 2021

It’s the same as this Reddit user’s screenshot, where the option doesn’t appear. The striking thing is that in this case, the ability to use third-party browsers disappeared a month ago.

For now it is not clear what is the reason that has led some users to see this option disappear. Given the moment in which it is happening, some voices relate it to FLoC and the gradual elimination of third-party cookies by Google for web browsing tracking, but this is unconfirmed.

In the tests that we have carried out among colleagues the change has not yet materialized, using the beta version of the Facebook app on a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Android 11 and the stable version on a Huawei P30 Lite with Android 10

Via | XDA Developers