Facebook gets on the bandwagon of offering podcasts, do you know when you will have them available?

Podcasts are one of the content that has grown the most since the pandemic began. The confinement measures led us to consume more of everything, which produced a boom that multiplied its download from many online services and, also, encouraged thousands of users to create their own to gain a foothold in the digital landscape. That has led to the fact that along with the platforms with lifelong podcasts, others have joined those that, on paper, did not find that offering them on their pages. And the last one that has begun to announce to its users that it will have them available is Facebook. That will allow us to consume them easily through links to the pages of those who dare to create them. There is already a date for your arrival If nothing goes wrong, Facebook will have podcasts on its platform from June 22, at which time we can search for specific content on topics that we like, along with a series of tools that they will put in our hand to help make the content that we like the most viral. For example generating clips that later we can share on our wall, etc. These podcasts, on the part of the creators, can be linked to an RSS feed of the program so that the followers that we are getting are informed of the latest news. When do you upload new episodes, etc. The idea of ​​those of Mark Zuckerberg is that these podcasts are well organized through a new button that will appear on the main page. By way of a unifying force, For now, the idea of ​​Facebook is to open this possibility of publishing podcasts to a series of selected accounts, presumably, to maintain a certain professional air and that most of the content is made by users who already have experience in this of creating episodes every week and providing news and opinion to your audience. In the message of the social network it can be understood that the intention is that “Facebook is the place where people can enjoy, discuss and share the podcasts they love with each other.” Although Facebook is a good platform to distribute this type of content, there are still doubts about the degree of ownership in the use that the social network reserves for everything that is published on its pages. As you know, even the photos that we upload become the property of the social network to do with them whatever it deems appropriate, so before participating in this podcast initiative, we recommend that you read in depth what the applicable use policies will be.