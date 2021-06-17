Facebook develops a new method to trace the origin of deepfakes

The Facebook team is developing a new project, together with Michigan State University, focused on deepfakes.

They are developing a tool that allows them to be detected and their origin traced. In this way, any large-scale deployment of deepfakes or coordinated disinformation campaigns could be traced.

New Facebook tool to combat deepfakes

Facebook is working on a tool that uses reverse engineering to trace the generative model that produced certain deepfakes. Yes, they want to go beyond simply identifying whether an image is true or a deepfake, as they want to know the origin.

And for this, they need to know the unique properties or patterns of the model used to produce the deepfakes. Taking this knowledge as a basis, which works as if they were footprints, it would be possible to trace similarities between deepfakes and know if they originated from the same generative model.

A dynamic that would facilitate the source of a disinformation campaign to be traced, analyzing the content, even if it has been spread across different online platforms. However, this represents a great challenge for researchers, as it is an unexplored area and there is no research to base or compare the results.

It is the first time that researchers have been able to identify the properties of a model used to create a deepfake without any prior knowledge of the model. […] To test the approach, the MSU research team assembled a dummy image dataset with 100,000 synthetic images generated from 100 publicly available generative models.

So they first start by identifying whether a content is true or deepfake, and then they look for these unique patterns as fingerprints, which will allow them to identify the source. That is, the generative model after the development of a certain collection of deepfakes.

Although it is not a finished methodology, and there is still a long way to go to develop from this system, it is a more than interesting advance to combat deepfakes.