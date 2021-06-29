Facebook crosses the trillion dollar threshold for the first time

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has just passed for the first time, since it was created in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, the threshold of a trillion dollars in its listing on the stock market. This Monday social media shares soared up to 14% in a matter of minutes, thus reaching its maximum historical value: $ 355.64.

Facebook’s market capitalization stood at 1008 trillion dollars, according to data from Yahoo! Finance. In this graph, taken from said page, shows the evolution of the price of Facebook shares between yesterday and today.

Zuckerberg’s company went public in May 2012 at a price of $ 38 per share. His beginnings on the market were not encouraging: his value fell by 12% on his first day of trading.

This unusual rise in the price of shares has of course an explanation. The rebound came after a judge rejects an antitrust suit filed against the company by the Federal Trade Commission. At the same time, the court itself also dismissed another complaint for the same reason filed by the attorneys general of 48 US states.

That lawsuit asked Facebook to reduce the size of the company by consider that it exercises a dominant position in the market. They also accused Facebook of having illegally bought from competing companies such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook is currently made up of several companies in the technology sector and social networks. In addition to the aforementioned Instagram and WhatsApp, Zuckerberg’s company also owns Messenger and Oculus, its augmented reality laboratory.

Of all the US tech companies that have surpassed a trillion dollars, Facebook is the only one founded in the 21st century.

