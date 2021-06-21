Facebook begins the journey of its competitor to Clubhouse

Today is an important day for Facebook, as this company is double premiere in the social audio segment, since it launches both its audio rooms function, called Live Audio Rooms, and its podcasts function, although that yes, for the moment available in the United States.

Regarding the Live Audio Rooms, is also limited to certain public figures and certain user groups, and rooms can only be created from the Facebook application for iOS, although users can join from both Facebook for Android and iOS.



Input There will be no capacity limits as listeners, although a maximum of 50 speakers can participate at the same time. For those listeners who want to join the conversation, it has a hand-raising function so that it can be given a voice.

As usual, in the chat integrated in each room, users will also be able to make use of the reactions. As in other aspects, Facebook will notify friends and followers when someone joins a chat room.

In groups, administrators can define who can create audio chat rooms (administrators, moderators, or members), and hosts can also select charitable causes for fundraising for the duration of the conversation.

In public groups, both members and visitors can join the audio rooms, while in private groups, only members of the same will be entitled to them.

Podcasts are also coming to Facebook

In the podcast segment, you can listen to podcasts from the specific creators page and even also from the news walls, existing both a mini player and a full screen player.

There is the possibility of listening to podcasts even with the screen off. Users will be able to interact with any podcast episode in the same way as any other publication.

Facebook notes that by the end of summer they will launch their automatic subtitling function for podcasts, as well as the possibility that creators can share their favorite clips with their listeners.

There is no doubt that the appearance of the Clubhouse has meant a revolution on the Internet, replicating itself in more than one existing social platform, and with a view to reaching other existing platforms along the way, so there are already options to create audio rooms. ample.

The problem is that people already spend less time at home, so growth may be slowed, although there is no doubt that this is an important bet.