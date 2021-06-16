Facebook AI has the ability to identify provenance of deepfakes

In conjunction with a team of researchers from Michigan State University, Facebook has developed artificial intelligence (AI) capable of identifying where deepfakes come from. That means the algorithm can not only detect deep fakes, but also identify which AI model was used to create it.

To find the origin of the deepfakes, the researchers resorted to the reverse engineering technique FB-MSU. In this way, they discovered “unique patterns behind the AI ​​model used to generate a single false image” with deep learning. In this regard, the research team explains:

“We start with image attribution and then work to discover the properties of the model that was used to generate the image. By generalizing the attribution of images to the recognition of open sets, we can infer more information about the generative model used to create a deepfake that goes beyond recognizing that it has not been seen before ”.

Facebook AI can track deepfake groups

This artificial intelligence is so effective that it can not only detect the origin of a deepfake, but also the origin of many deep fakes. This allows researchers to trace these types of files to a “single generative source.” Indeed, this AI model could help prevent disinformation campaigns.

Basically, what the researchers did was run a series of deepfakes through “a fingerprint estimation network.” It is a system that combines common characteristics of several people and that later allows to identify several users. In that way, the AI ​​was able to understand certain patterns printed on the images created by a certain device.

“For digital photographs, each of these patterns is unique due to variations in the manufacture of your camera. The same goes for deep fakes: each generative model has its own peculiarities which are imprinted on its creations and which can be used to discover the identity of the model based on the image itself ”, adds Engadget.

However, this task was not easy. This is due to the fact that the Internet abounds with generative models –data created but does not exist–. In that case, they estimated “fingerprints using different constraints based on the properties of a fingerprint in general, including the magnitude of the fingerprint, repetitive nature, frequency range, and symmetric frequency response,” the researchers explain. .

With this process, the researchers were able to separate the true fingerprints from the false ones. In addition to finding the AI ​​model that was used to create them. “The Facebook team compares this to being able to identify the various components of a car’s engine just by listening to it idle.”

