Facebook AI can mimic fonts just by looking at a word

The Facebook team presented a new project that is based on the dynamics of TextStyleBrush.

This Facebook AI can copy any typeface by viewing just one example word in an image. So, from a photo, the AI ​​can copy different styles of writing, and even replace the text in the image.

Facebook’s new AI can copy your writing

Regardless of whether it is a printed or handwritten typeface, this Facebook AI will be able to imitate it from a simple sample:

is the first self-supervised artificial intelligence model to replace text in handwriting images and scenes, in one shot, using a single example word. […] it is a much more difficult artificial intelligence challenge. It means understanding unlimited text styles not only for different fonts and calligraphy, but also for different transformations

A dynamic that you can perform without having higher requirements regarding the image, so no particular scenario is required. And it also takes into account the endless possibilities that it leaves open not only any typeface (color, thickness, shading, etc.) but also handwriting.

We can see a small sample of the work of this artificial intelligence in the video shared by the Facebook team. At the moment, this is only a research project, but with great potential. The new dynamics offered by Facebook’s AI could have a range of applications, from language translation in augmented reality to the ability to create new fonts using handwriting.

Of course, you still have many points to improve, for example, you have limitations when you come across texts with reflections. And on the other hand, they also take into account the misuse that some users could give to this type of technology, so they still have a lot to advance and debate about this AI. For now, we will have to wait to see how this Facebook artificial intelligence project progresses.