Facebook adds new tools to sell your products on Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook has been promoting an ambitious campaign for some months that has to do with the business side of its main applications. WhatsApp and Instagram are on the road to becoming the best showcase to reach customers and make it easy for them to buy just about anything. And the recent changes added by Facebook to these two social networks are a good example of this.

If you have a company or a business, you should know that both WhatsApp and Instagram can become your new sales channel thanks to what those of Mark Zuckerberg call “stores”. That is, small spaces where we can upload product collections and wait for users to decide to buy them from us, without intermediaries. That is one of the keys to this platform that more and more SMEs are adopting little by little.

Soon in more countries

These developments have been launched in the US and now Facebook has announced that they will begin to reach other countries soon. Thanks to them, lPotential buyers will be able to see the description of the product, see the photos and videos both those created by the company and by the community, and make decisions practically on the chat to win a new sale. In addition, according to Facebook, they will put in our hand tools as useful as the advertisements of the feed, or the option of “send to” certain places or establishments to potential buyers to consolidate a transaction. All based on the knowledge that the platform has of what that person’s habits are.







WhatsApp stores and collections. Facebook

The advantage of using these solutions is that from Facebook they ensure that they are able to help “find the right customers, thanks to” Custom Audiences “from” Shopping “ and product tagged ads, which allow businesses to send people to their store directly from an ad. “A process built around” custom store ad solutions can help businesses take customers from discovery to purchase. “.

Instagram is also going to introduce some changes, as is what they call from Facebook as “visual search” powered by artificial intelligence. With it, users will be able to find similar products of anyone they are looking for, in such a way that we will be able to access that purchase process initiated by the user as one more alternative within the same segment in which they are moving. As you can see, all solutions focused on converting those apps in one more place to sell, in addition to the traditional channels that we have already managed for years.