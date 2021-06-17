eye! The 10 most common phone scams

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Every year there are thousands of people who are victims of fraud made through phone calls, especially in communications directed to mobile phones, although landlines, especially when their users are elderly, are also a succulent target for those who seek to take advantage of the trust of others.

It is very common to receive phone calls that actually seek to deceive the user, so we cite the most repeated ones to avoid falling into fraud

Here are some of the most common types of telephone fraud, in order to be warned of the methods of potential scammers and not fall for their scams:

-Blackout: Faced with the option of having the electricity or electricity supply cut off due to a hypothetical debt for an unpaid bill, many (individuals and small companies, especially these in the case of electricity supply) would prefer to pay first and clarify later what that claim corresponds to. For this reason, it is urgent, as in the vast majority of cases of telephone fraud, to contact the company or body from which the call is supposedly received to verify the existence of said outstanding debt.

-Collection of debts: Someone who claims to call from a collection management agency offers to get a significant discount on the outstanding debt (a debt that usually does not exist), even threatening legal action for refusal to pay. Once the initial resistance has expired, the fraud consists of collecting bank information or obtaining authorization to collect amounts. The way to avoid falling into this deception would be to first make sure that there is a debt with a company or entity and then try to contact it to verify that said debt has not been transferred to a company of recoveries. If this were the case and it is duly accredited, it would not be bad news at all, since it is sometimes true that pending credits can be renegotiated in a very favorable way, in some cases with substantial reductions, but you have to make sure that the interlocutor is really Who claims to be before providing personal or banking data, why speak of direct debit payments.

-The grandson / the friend of the grandson: Someone calls an older person, posing as a friend of your grandchild (in some cases even the grandchild himself), telling him that he is in trouble and needs money sent to him. As in the previous case, the main thing would be to verify that the grandson is in fact in trouble by calling him directly or a family member who can confirm the situation, not being recommended in any case to send money to anyone who is not fully trusted.

-The winning lottery: It’s always a joy to win a lottery prize, but had the ticket been bought? If so, can it be verified whether the winning numbers are actually the ones that appear on the ticket you have? The doubt increases when someone calls informing that a prize has been won in a raffle of which there is no certain knowledge of having participated and that, in order to obtain the prize, it is necessary to advance the payment of an amount as payment of taxes or similar, without which the payment of the prize could not be made. Obviously, if the requested amount is admitted to anyone, it will not be recovered nor will anything about the “won” prize ever be known.

-Best rate: On this occasion the claim is to improve the rate of a service or supply (electricity, fixed or mobile telephony, Internet access …). Although it is true that in most cases the call may correspond to a commercial action (more or less aggressive, more or less annoying, more or less convenient or even beneficial), there are those who use this familiarity with said offers to collect personal data or obtain services that are more expensive than those that already exist.

-Lost call: Be very careful with returning missed calls to numbers that use prefixes that do not start with +34 (in the case of Spain). These are calls made from abroad and the action of returning or recovering that missed call can lead to a scare when the telephone bill arrives that includes a call to a special rate number in an exotic country that does not enter the roaming rate that could have been hired.

-The last four digits: A lot of attention with this modality, because it responds rather to a strategy that can be applied to any type of fraud. It happens when the caller has partial information about the person who receives the call. It can be the last four digits of the checking account or identity document. From there, you can gain the trust of the recipient of the call by posing as a company or agency and, rather than to sell a product or hire a service, your interest could be to complete the information to complete the one you have. Thus, if he had the last four digits of the identity document, he would resort to the formula “for security reasons and to verify your identity, I ask you to fill in the missing numbers of your ID, of which the last numbers are …”. By providing them, you are offered very valuable information so that you can impersonate your identity in a possible fraud.

-Microsoft calls: Someone pretends to be a Microsoft employee (sometimes they don’t even bother to speak Spanish, assuming that everyone speaks the Shakespearean language perfectly) ensuring that an incident or threat has been detected in the computer (even if using Mac or Linux). Instructions will be given to follow that usually lead to activating remote access to the equipment, and from that moment on, access to the equipment will have been allowed by a stranger who most likely does not harbor the best of intentions. Nor, of course, work for Microsoft.

-Netflix calls: The answer here is very simple: neither Netflix nor any other streaming platform ever calls any of their subscribers on the phone. On the other end of the phone, it will be announced that the call comes from a streaming platform and that it is necessary to update the subscription payment information or else the service will be suspended. Sometimes the email address is even requested and an email is sent with a link that when clicking would help in the process but, on the contrary, what hides said link is a link that can install malware on the computer.

-COVID vaccine at home: It is one of the newest ways to carry out a fraud over the phone. In Spain, health services do not go to the home of citizens to inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine, therefore any call in this regard hides a more than possible fraud, especially if it asks for personal data or if a payment is requested. By extension, the door of the home should not be opened to anyone who claims to be medical personnel displaced to vaccinate against COVID, since potentially they could suffer a robbery or an attack.

Some tips to avoid these telephone frauds as far as possible would be to distrust telephone numbers with hidden identification, distrust telephone numbers with foreign lines, block numbers from where calls are received insistently … And as a generic precautionary measure , when in doubt, better hang up.

