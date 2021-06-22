Express Transit with Apple Pay and augmented reality

Start a new week and this time we tell you how the technology of augmented reality Apple intends to enhance Express Transit and include Apple Pay in order to improve the experience and promote its service.

In an effort to promote Apple Pay Express Transit, Apple has launched a couple of new augmented reality experiences, these can be seen from the apple website where this technology is considered for New York City.

In this way, the Apple website shows that, for New York City, the Express Transit function will be activated automaticallyHowever, if you prefer to use the physical MetroCard to pay the fare, this feature can be disabled.

On the Apple Pay website, it promotes “take a virtual trip with Apple Pay” to “experience” the platform at augmented reality. By tapping this option, you can experience augmented reality directly in Safari.

Let’s remember that this experience is accessible all over the world, regardless of whether or not you really live in New York City, so if you are curious about what the experience is like, you can click here (only works on an iPad or iPhone).

You can try this augmented reality experience from your iPhone, once inside, you can “touch” with your mobile at the turnstile of the New York City subway and live a subway trip from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

It is truly a pleasant experience and one that you will surely be able to leave your family and friends with their mouths open, this trip by metro includes the city ​​skyline views from New York so you can even see a little of the city.

Apple Launches Snapchat Lens and Augmented Reality Experience Promoting Use of Apple Pay for Express Transit

On the other hand, for users residing in New York, Apple has designed a new snapchat lens which allows users to ride the tube through the Kings Theater in Flatbush.