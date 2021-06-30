Everything you can do Siri in iOS 15

In the last WWDC21 Apple gave us a preview of what we will see in the next update of its operating system. Those of Cupertino prepare new functions with Siri in iOS 15 that are incorporated into apps such as Messages, FaceTime among others, we will also see a completely redesigned Safari.

Apple’s personal assistant Siri also received big improvements. Here we tell you everything.

Last year, Apple said that Siri was 20 times smarter than before. During the WWDC21 keynote speech, the company didn’t specify how much smarter Siri has gotten, instead focusing on all the new features coming to the personal assistant this year.

Also, it’s worth noting that, with iOS 14.5, Siri no longer has a default female voice and the user must choose which voice they want Siri to use. iOS 14.5 also introduced two additional new voices for English speakers that sound more natural.

Now with iOS 15, although Siri is getting a lot of new features, most of them are focused on iPhones with the A12 Bionic processor onwards.

Speech processing on the device

Request audio is now fully processed on iPhone XR, XS, or newer models, unless sharing is chosen. The power of the Apple Neural Engine enables speech recognition models with the same high quality as server-based speech recognition.

Now Siri is more intuitive

Siri speech recognition and understanding improves as the devices are used. Siri learns the contacts you interact with the most, the new words you write, and the topics you read about. The personal assistant is also faster than ever. An iPhone XR is required, XS onwards.