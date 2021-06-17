Eurobonds will dull the Germans over time

Investors flocked to the first issue of the € 800 billion European Union co-financing program on Tuesday. But the yield, higher than that of equivalent German debt, means that common EU bonds are not yet the bloc’s safest asset. That will change over time.

Demand for the 10-year paper, the first issued as part of the post-pandemic recovery plan, was nearly a record 142 billion euros. The bloc offered 20,000 million of debt, double what it had initially anticipated, at a yield of 0.06%. This figure is 30 basis points higher than the equivalent German government bond, which yields -0.24%.

This implies that EU bonds are not as strong as Berlin’s. This may be disappointing for policy makers who have pushed for a common European ‘safe asset’, which could help break the link between troubled banks and governments, while strengthening the international position of the euro.

There are two main reasons for the higher performance. First of all, the EU is not a sovereign state but a supranational entity. The bonds are backed by the EU budget, which countries must pay back even if, like Britain, they decide to leave. But there is still the possibility of a messy exit.

The second element is liquidity. The EU program runs through 2026, which implies about € 150 billion of new debt a year. That’s about half the amount Berlin expects to sell in 2021, in addition to the nearly € 1 trillion of existing bonds. The smaller size of the EU market, which makes it more difficult to sell at a good price, means that investors are demanding a higher interest rate.

Both items will change. As Brussels continues to finance its pandemic Marshall Plan, the EU debt market will deepen, eroding the liquidity premium. Furthermore, if the recovery plan helps Member States emerge from the current crisis, it will increase investor confidence in the EU project.

The bond issued on Tuesday is already trading at a discount to the weighted average of the EU promissory notes, which according to traders is around 0.15%.

Narrowing the performance gap takes time and lasting political commitment. But over time, common EU bonds will dull the Germans.