Ethereum also suffers from the cryptocurrency crisis

As a general rule, when talking about cryptocurrencies, everyone usually thinks of Bitcoin, but we must not forget Ethereum and many others that have known how to grow in the shadow of Bitcoin, also raising in some cases interesting solutions to the problems that the crypto queen has shown as it grew. The clearest example of this is the transition from Ethereum to Ethereum 2, going from the proof of work (PoW) to the proof of stake (PoS) model.

The improvements that this cryptocurrency proposes with respect to Bitcoin have not only caused its value to grow considerably, but also that it has become, for many investors, in the perfect option to diversify your investment. And although version 2.0 cannot be mined using GPUs, Ethereum can be obtained through this way, which is why it is also in the sights of miners.

The problem is that much of the global trust in cryptocurrencies is confined to BitcoinIn other words, if the queen goes up, they all tend to go up, if the queen goes down, they all tend to go down, and if the queen falls off … well, the rest can be prepared, because their future is probably the same.

That is what we are seeing these days, with Bitcoin in a clear downtrend, with investors who either feel trapped or directly take losses and sell all the positions they hold in it. And as we can read in Business Insider, Ethereum is facing the same fate, with net outflows of up to $ 50 million in the past week alone, in what would be the largest undercapitalization since 2015.

Worse still is that we are not talking about a specific event, but about what is beginning to be a trend, as it has already accumulated four weeks of net undercapitalization. And the most striking thing is that, at first, the reaction of investors was the other way around. In May, with a Bitcoin fluctuating wildly, many investors withdrew part of their capital from Bitcoin to transfer it to Ethereum, so this cryptocurrency initially benefited from the problems of Bitcoin.

Now, however, with China chasing cryptocurrencies and mining in its national territory, UK applying regulations and limitations to this market and a future that seems to be complicated at times, Ethereum has ceased to be a reliable investment for many, who seem to get completely off the cryptocurrency market to invest their capital in more reliable investments.