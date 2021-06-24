Epic Games launches new free resources for video game developers

Epic Games is adding new free tools for developers to use in their own video games.

These new resources are in addition to the rest of the free services and resources that we find in Epic Online Services, the platform open to the developer community.

New free resources for game developers

Epic Games is making two of its most popular services available to video game developers: Easy Anti-Cheat and Voice. Two new free tools are now available on Epic Online Services.

Easy Anti-Cheat is the technology used in Epic games to detect and catch those who cheat. So one of the technologies, which is present in some of the most important games, is now available to any developer to implement in their own video games.

Its long-standing and scalable systems are continually evolving and allow all games to benefit from new cheat detection and prevention techniques.

And Voice is a multiplatform voice chat service that has a number of peculiarities. It can be integrated both during the games of the game and in the anteroom. And of course, it has support for both individual and group chat while maintaining security at all times.

Epic mentions that it has been used in Fortnite, so it is guaranteed that it can offer support without problems for chats with large groups. And of course, it relies on Epic’s infrastructure:

Connections are established between authenticated users and transmitted through the Epic Online Services back-end servers. Epic Online Services handles all the scaling, QoS, maintenance, multi-regional presence, and other machinery for voice servers.

As with the rest of the tools shared on Epic Online Services, these new resources work with any store and engine, and can be integrated with the most popular platforms.