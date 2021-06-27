Ender Lilies Quietus of the Knights Review: a Metroidvania to discover

After a long time spent in Early Access on Steam, Lily’s adventure has reached its full version, published on both Steam and Nintendo Switch. We spent many hours in the company of this little girl cloaked in a glow that smells of enchantment, lost in a world without hope, tormented by the necropain that transforms the inhabitants of the Kingdom of Finis into impure savages. And it was a journey that we will not forget anytime soon.

The genre metroidvania now has a very large number of exponents, and the same can be said for the soulslike; ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights However, it manages to stand out thanks to an excellent artistic direction and a clean and clear gameplay in its mechanics, without forgetting the plot, capable of emerging with surprising flashes in the descriptions of the objects found by Lily or following the battles with the bosses. But let’s go in order …

Underground lily

A little girl with snow-white skin and clothes wakes up in a dungeon full of bloodthirsty monsters. Lily doesn’t remember anything, but at his side appears the spirit of a knight dressed in black. The Kingdom of Finis he is now on the brink: perhaps the only hope of its inhabitants is precisely the sweet girl, who embarks on a dangerous journey with an uncertain outcome. A question arises spontaneously: how can a child defeat the impure and senseless people who obstruct her path?

In the early stages of the game, the only option is to rely on the black knight, whose sword strokes manage to defend Lily; soon, however, we will find ourselves clashing with bosses with unique abilities, which will be put at the service of the child following their defeat. Here emerges one of the most interesting features of ENDER LILIES: Lily may be a defenseless child, but her ability to exorcise evil from defeated enemies brings endless opportunities and combinations to the abilities thus obtained.

Wise management of skill set, which can be set at each refreshment point, can make a difference in both exploration and the most difficult fights, and the resulting variety makes thealways fresh and varied approach to gameplay. And this is good, also because, just like in the best exponents of the genre metroidvania, there is so much backtracking to do: just by way of example, obtaining new skills – such as double jumping or underwater swimming – pushes the player to look back in the levels already faced, in search of power-up items or new equipment. Particularly noteworthy are the Relics, rings and other accessories that Lily can bring with her for stat improvements or additional healing (via the Prayer mechanism). There is no armor altogether, which perhaps would have been able to add further depth; however, the large number of skills and Relics available didn’t allow us not to miss them too much.

The Kingdom of Finis

From an artistic point of view, ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights gives a glance that often borders on the incredible. The settings are very varied, even in terms of atmosphere: we particularly appreciated the darker ones, in which Lily’s candid light shines clear and delicate to illuminate the way. The underwater sections are also excellent, with the touch of class represented by the sound effects and muffled music: care and love are seen above all in the little things, and Lily’s adventure has constantly surprised us even in its seemingly minor details.

The same can be said of the narrative technique used, largely based on one environmental storytelling through the descriptions of the objects found by Lily in her wanderings in the Kingdom of Finis. At first we felt as lost as the little girl – who wakes up with no memories of her past – but gradually the plot becomes more and more engaging, also thanks to cutscene dedicated to retracing the tragic story of the bosses we faced.

We empathized with Lily, feeling each other a ray of hope in a desperate world, always consistent in conveying melancholy and pain, but also a great beauty. The artistic direction does not renounce a palette of bright colors to convey a strong sense of wonder in some settings, often preceded by levels marked, on the contrary, by oppressive atmospheres; the game of contrasts is skilful and never lazy, restoring the measure of the talent of the developers. Even the enemies, of the most varied nature – from humanoids to mushroom-wizards (who said FungOngo?), From orcs to annoying killer crows – have an excellent design.

However, we point out a small flaw: too often minibosses are simple reskins of previously encountered base enemies, and this situation has also occurred in a couple of boss fights, although characterized by different behavioral patterns. Just to stay on the subject of improvable aspects of this excellent experience, during our game on Nintendo Switch we encountered sudden drops in frame rate, both using the console in TV mode and in portability; the strange fact is that in all cases they were not at all excited moments, sometimes even without enemies on the screen, while ENDER LILIES proved to be granite in much more chaotic situations. In this respect, however, we are sure that a patch could calmly fix things.

Fights to the last spirit

Beyond the artistic aspects, certainly important but not sufficient to bring a title to excellence, is theexcellent combat system to return ENDER LILIES enjoyable, fun and with ample replay value, also given the presence of multiple endings. Don’t worry: after seeing an ending you will return to the last save you made before the final battle, and you will not be forced to start all over again! In general, enemies are characterized by fast and responsive actions, and the same must be true for Lily … if you want to survive. The use of dodging is vital and the child’s quick but graceful movements are a joy to watch. But be careful not to get distracted, because the enemies are ready to slice it!

As per tradition in the genre soulslike, the deaths will be numerous, but don’t despair: it’s a completely natural aspect of the gameplay, designed to promote one careful study of enemy patterns it’s a intelligent planning of skill sets, upgradeable through essences of impure beings found in the game world.

Lily’s adventure is only apparently lonely: once seated in the refreshment points, the little girl will be surrounded by the spirits of the black knight and the bosses she has defeated and exorcised, now companions for her difficult journey. Their dramatic stories are faithfully returned to us by one Italian language localization of fine workmanship, which we found punctual in a comparison with the English version and free of smudges.

Complete the pictureexcellent soundtrack composed by the Mili, a Japanese indie group dedicated to a contemporary reinterpretation of classical music. In each setting we will find a counterpoint appropriate to the atmosphere, often based on melancholy piano lines. It might seem like a risky comparison, but the music reminded us on several occasions of the style of the great Michiru Yamane, historical composer of the series Castlevania – and we think there can be no greater compliment for the Mili’s work!