End-to-end encryption comes to the Google Messages app

Google messages is the official application of the Internet giant to send messages (SMS, MMS) and chat (RCS). It is the most downloaded of its kind on the Play Store and has just received a significant improvement in the area of ​​security and privacy.

After a few months of testing in the beta version and as planned, Google has enabled the end-to-end encryption for all users who use the app. This function has become a privacy standard in messaging apps such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Apple’s iMessage.

Implementing end-to-end encryption in the Google Messages app is important as Android is the most popular mobile operating system on the planet. Nearly nine out of 10 smartphones sold worldwide are powered by Google’s mobile operating system.

In addition, it definitively reinforces the protocol RCS (Rich Communication Services) intended to replace the obsolete SMS and whose deployment was completed by the Internet giant worldwide in 2020, but at that time without this type of E2EE encryption, whose keys are only known by the communicating parties increasing data privacy.

Initially, it will only be available in individual chats, although it is not ruled out that it ends up reaching group conversations in the future. End-to-end encryption will be activated automatically if both users have enabled RCS features on their phones.

It may not reach the level of popularity of WhatsApp or Telegram, but the Google Messages app last year exceeded 1,000 million downloads and is one of the most complete solutions in its category, offering features such as a built-in markup tool, reminders, context-sensitive smart recommendations, web interface, RCS support, and advanced security that is enhanced with the commented feature.