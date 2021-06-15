End the Olympic Games once and for all

In 1995, I moved to Atlanta with a mass of opportunists, seeking to capitalize on the flood of tourists anticipated by the organizers of the Olympic Games the following year. Like others who continue to be seduced by the hype, we were destined for disappointment.

Most of the visitors stayed in hotels far from the metropolis, using the subway to reach a run-down downtown district groomed for corporate suppliers. Few went to explore other places in the hot summer. I survived by serving noodles to Australian support staff, but since many locals had fled the expected crowds, restaurants and retailers anticipating out of the blue profits melted their cash reserves.

These kinds of sad stories persist in modern games, which began as religious events in ancient Greece. Warring city-states kept temporary truces while athletes fought for glory. In 1890, the French aristocrat Pierre de Coubertin reinvented them in the name of international goodwill and amateur competition. Its noble purpose has been corrupted, distorting sport and urban economies. In the digital age, athletes and sponsors like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s have better options. Time to pass the torch.

Far from promoting peace, the JJ OOs have become epicenters of recurring controversy. With the persistence of the virus and a low national vaccination rate, most Japanese want the 2020 Tokyo Games to be canceled, delayed by the pandemic. Company bosses, including SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, have joined the clamor. But the International Olympic Committee, focused on selling the lucrative broadcasting rights, is indifferent.

The tournament has also become a bitter forum for diplomatic passive-aggressiveness. China’s minority “de-radicalization” campaign in Xinjiang has prompted campaigns to prevent the 2022 Beijing Winter Games from being held on human rights grounds. Efforts to inflate the medal table have led to doping and bribery, which the CIO has failed to contain. State-backed sports industries scoff at amateurism.

From a financial point of view, most of the Olympics are a five-track circus of white elephants. Construction and safety contracts create jobs and short-term growth, but stadiums are notoriously unreliable financial contributors. The extraordinary design requirements render many of the special-purpose enclosures unusable afterwards.

There are positive points. South Korea posted a surplus of $ 55 billion at PyeongChang 2018. Barcelona was placed on the world tourist map thanks to the Games. But, as a general rule, being a host is not profitable. Rio de Janeiro lost $ 2 billion in 2016. Utah officials expected 2002 to generate the equivalent of 35,000 job-years, but subsequent analyzes found no statistically significant increase. “When countries that come up for bid are properly compared to countries that are similar but did not show up … the significant effects on trade, consumption, investment and income disappear,” wrote Robert Baade and Victor Matheson. in 2016 in the Journal of Economic Perspectives.

So authoritarian regimes fill the host void. The four Western candidates for 2022 – Oslo, Munich, Stockholm and Krakow – dropped out under pressure from voters. Beijing and Almaty (Kazakhstan) remained.

Business profitability also deserves a closer look. The CIO claims that 28% of the world’s population watched PyeongChang 2018: 16.2 billion minutes of eye time. If you divide the 5.7 billion dollars generated by the last Winter / Summer Olympics in Sochi and Rio – more than 400 events with medals over thousands of hours – it is only about 14 million per game. By contrast, the latest Super Bowl grossed about $ 500 million from advertisers in about three hours.

The CIO continues to preserve an Olympic ideal: it does not distribute prize money. Some governments compensate with bonuses, but professionals – especially those in poor countries – take this into account. Kenyans have recorded 11 of the world’s 19 fastest marathon times since 1980, but have only won three Olympic golds in the event. Eliud Kipchoge broke the record in 2018, at a meeting in Berlin in which he pocketed 120,000 euros.

Some sports have developed competitions at the level of the Games, such as the World Cup. CIO protection of sports with tiny audiences, such as biathlon and dressage, has allowed rivals like ESPN television’s X Games to win over younger fans. In addition, the proliferation of streaming it should make it easier for niche competitions to find viewers and advertisers. Upcoming Simone Biles (gymnastics) and Katie Ledecky (swimming) will be discovered and exhibited without the CIO.

Like many multinational organizations, the Olympic Committee has struggled to avoid scandals. He is also unusually bad at preventing them from recurring. Attempts to stem the surge of performance-enhancing substances seem half-hearted. Against the recommendation of his own anti-doping unit, he resisted vetoing Russia as a cheater.

Fans bypass all of these shortcomings to focus on the heroic achievements of world-class athletes. It’s understandable, but it allows the CIO to resist change. There are better options. Rather than cancel Tokyo or repudiate Beijing, it would be better to boycott the Games forever.