Elon Musk offers telcos to take over the digital divide with his Starlink satellite project

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, has today become the star of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The billionaire businessman has not spoken this time about his brand new vehicle company, but about his Starlink satellite connectivity project, in which he plans to invest, he said, up to 30,000 million dollars (up to 25,210 million euros)

“It is a natural complement to fiber and 5G technologies” to serve the 3% -5% most difficult to cover by operators, he has reiterated several times as a mantra during his speech via video call from California. “There is a need for connectivity, but this is limited or expensive ”he added.

His company has already launched more than 1,500 low-orbit satellites, which generate 30 terabytes per second, and by August they expect to cover the entire planet except for the Poles, he explained. They hope to achieve a latency of less than 20 milliseconds.

Currently, Starlink’s satellites, which offer high connection speed, cover about 12 countries, but growing fast. The founder of the company estimates that in 12 months they will have about 500,000 users (mostly business users); Today, the figure is 69,000.

When asked about the objectives that he has set with this project, Musk has not hesitated: “The first objective: not to go bankrupt!”. Although he said it smiling, as if it were a joke, it was the way to recognize that this is a difficult business.

The investment in Starlink before reaching break-even will be “at least 5,000 million dollars, with a maximum of 10,000 million,” he said. Counting on the investment after that breakeven point, it could range between 20,000 or 30,000 million. “Right now we are losing money,” he said..

Although there are many skeptics about whether satellite internet can develop a viable business model, because the main market it is targeting are people living in remote areas, who are few in number in the face of the heavy investments that these projects require, Musk does not share that vision.

One of the lines of income is the sale of the terminals through which users receive the signal, the price of which will decrease over time. Today they are worth $ 500 (although their production costs more than 1,000 to produce). “The system is easy to install, can bring connectivity to the user in less than 5 seconds “, has defended.

Starlink has already closed two strategic alliances with two leading operators in their markets (it did not reveal their names) and is in talks with other telcos to provide satellite access to its clients, according to the executive. Fundamentally, operators in countries where 5G licenses are conditional on reaching a certain minimum level of coverage in rural areas.

“Starlink can be responsible for providing that rural coverage,” said Musk, who stressed that Starlink can be useful for operators as data bakchaul, that is, as a network to contain intermediate links between the core and the edges. The company is already working on the next generation of satellites in the network.

Musk, also visualizes how his project Starlink could provide connectivity on Mars, once Space X, its other star project, makes interplanetary travel possible. The manager reviewed in his speech the progress of the Starship project, SpaceX’s spacecraft, and said that they are working to “make an orbital launch attempt in the coming months.”

According to Musk, this project is the first step to create “a base on the Moon and a city on Mars.” In any case, he admitted that spacecraft technology needs to be “drastically” improved. “The holy grail of the space rocket industry is the RRR, that is, fast, reusable and reliable,” he said.

At the end of his speech, the founder of Tesla made a reflection combining technology and philosophy. “Starlink, Space X … all of these companies are geared towards maximizing the chances that the future is good, and increasing people’s awareness. We may not know all the answers, but this increased awareness will help us know what questions to ask ourselves.”