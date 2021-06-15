Earliest 20-29 group vaccine registration dates and full jab timeline for Ireland

The HSE’s Covid vaccine registration portal for 30-39 is due to open very soon, but when can the next cohort, the 20-29-year-olds expect to register for their vaccine?

In the UK, people in their 20s started to receive their vaccine over a fortnight ago.

In Ireland, the outlook is far more unclear for when those in the age bracket can get the vaccine.

Since March, the Government has stated that they plan on having 80% of adults having at least one vaccine dose by the end of June.

By the end of July, the Government hopes to have 70% of the population fully vaccinated.

Both targets are reliant on the supply of vaccines from manufacturers increasing over the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, the J&J vaccine, which was seen as the golden bullet against Covid, has had major problems delivering the required number of doses.

The Government had expected to receive 600,000 in June, but the best-case scenario now is 235,000 and worst case, as few as 60,000 doses.

All of these shortfalls will play a role in when younger people can get a vaccine.

Currently, thousands of people in the older cohorts are receiving either their 2nd dose or are registering for an appointment at their local pharmacy.

For those aged 40-44, the portal for them opened a little over a week ago. That cohort will start to receive their vaccine very soon.

Unfortunately, for those aged 20-29, the HSE currently estimates that they will have to wait until at least sometime in July for their first dose.

This also depends on how many people in the older brackets take up the option of getting a vaccine.

According to omnicalculator.com, there are over 1 million people in front of 20-year-olds waiting for a vaccine.

If the current vaccine rate stays as is, it estimates that people in their 20s will receive their first dose between July 24 and August 13.

It’s looking like September time for the second dose.