Dyson surprises with a vacuum cleaner with laser technology capable of finding hidden dust in your home

Dyson It is one of the great references when buying a product to clean your home. And now, the American company has just announced its Dyson V15 Detect, the first vacuum cleaner with laser detection technology to reveal hidden household dust.

A product that boasts a 240-watt Dyson Hyperdymium motor to offer unquestionable suction power. But the most interesting part comes with the ability of the Dyson V15 Detect to detect hidden dust up to 10 microns in size, in addition to having a piezoelectric sensor that regulates the suction power according to your needs.

To do this, use a acoustic dust detection system that guarantees deep cleaning. All information will be reflected in the LCD screen that integrates the Dyson V15 Detect, where you can see the dimensions and the number of particles to confirm that you do not leave a trace of dust.

Deep clean with the new Dyson V15 Detect

enlarge photo Dyson V15 Detect with laser detection. Dyson

The icing on the cake? As if that weren’t enough, hehe new Dyson vacuum cleaner features a five-layer filtration system that captures 99.99% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns, for a more powerful and deep cleaning. Without a doubt, the best vacuum cleaner to clean your home in depth without leaving any trace of dirt.

“As engineers we have a duty to solve everyday problems and in the last 12 months there have been numerous problems because we have spent much more time in closed spaces,” explains James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of the company. “We all clean more frequently, in order to live peacefully in a thoroughly clean house. The Dyson V15 Detect is powerful and intelligent, providing a greater guarantee of a cleaner and more hygienic home.”

All thanks to his Slim Fluffy brush that integrates the Dyson V15 Detec vacuum cleanert, as it includes a green laser that makes the smallest dirt visible, so the results will be tall. And beware, this laser does not affect autonomy, another of the strengths of this vacuum cleaner.

enlarge photo Dyson V15 Detect in operation Dyson

More than anything because the Dyson V15 boasts up to 60 minutes of autonomy of use in Eco mode. Lastly, we couldn’t forget about her anti-tangle brush that removes hair in the simplest way thanks to a conical design that facilitates the task. We have already seen it in other models of the brand and the results were surprising, so we can hope this new vacuum cleaner complies with note.

In addition to the new Dyson V15 Detect, which It will be available from July 14 at an approximate price of 699.99 euros, The company has announced the DysonV12 Detect Slim (in small format), which will arrive on September 12, in addition to the Dyson Outsize (large format), available from August 2.

