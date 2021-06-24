Dun Laoghaire ‘will be buzzing’ as popular street to be pedestrianised as part of outdoor summer initiative

Dun Laoghaire will “be buzzing” as a popular street is set to be pedestrianised as part of an outdoor summer initiative.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council plans to proceed with the Summer Streets initiative which will pedestrianise George’s St. Lower from Monday 5 July until 30 September.

This move will work in partnership with businesses, residents and communities in the towns and villages. It will also enable street works, events and cultural activities to take place.

A detailed traffic management plan and diversion routes will be signed as part of an extensive public awareness plan.

This plan was put in place so people can comfortably enjoy the outdoor dining experience, support local businesses and deliver an enhanced vibrancy to the streets in the hopes of benefitting businesses and hospitality in the area.

The initiative will involve the reallocation of existing public spaces through the pedestrianisation of George’s St. Lower and the use of additional outdoor space at Myrtle Square.

A wide range of stakeholders were consulted including businesses, residents’ associations, residents, disability user groups and community liaison groups during a three-week consultation period.

And of the 1103 submissions received, 70% of responses were in favour of the Dun Laoghaire Summer Streets initiative.

An Cathaoirleach Cllr Lettie McCarthy said the town will be buzzing once the outdoor extravaganza begins.

She said: “The public consultation process in advance of this aspect of the dlr Summer Street initiative is a key part in how the Council wants to engage with the public, with business and with local organisations.

“Their insight and opinion is always of importance in helping to ensure the success of new projects.

“I am pleased to see so many of the consultation respondents indicating their support and I am really looking forward to the transformation of Georges Street and surrounding streets this summer.

“Dun Laoghaire will be buzzing .”

Summer Streets will allow people will ensure enhanced street cleansing and maintenance, measures to manage traffic, accessibility for all users, ongoing engagement with the gardai on policing and a focus on enlivening the streetscape.

Planned street activities will also be managed and activated in collaboration with stakeholders.

And there will be an extensive public awareness plan implemented to advise residents, businesses and the wider public of the changes that will take place with regard to traffic layout, bus diversions, access and deliveries.