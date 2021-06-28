Dun Laoghaire residents furious over new ‘local eyesore’ sparking heated debate

Dun Laoghaire residents have voiced fury over a new ¨local eyesore¨ that has popped up in their town.

A blue prefab, located on Sandycove beach, has infuriated locals so much that it has been the victim of anti-social graffiti.

¨Local eyesore¨ was sprayed onto the side of the container over the weekend with many in agreement with the phrase.

The prefab is a shelter for lifeguards in the summer months, but many are not impressed with its place on the beach, sparking a heated debate in a local resident´s group.

One said: ¨What is the purpose of the prefab? It definitely is an eyesore, and put in such a pretty place. Hopefully it is only a temporary fixture?¨

Another commented: ¨What is it for? Looks awful.¨

The ¨E¨ at the end of the graffiti is so faint, it reads as ¨local eyesor¨ much to the amusement of locals.







(Image: You know you´re from Dun Laoghaire when… Facebook group)



One Dun Laoghaire resident called it ¨a sight for sor eyes.¨

¨Should have gone to Specsavers,¨ another said.

Despite the controversy, many Dun Laoghaire residents are happy the prefab is there.

¨A vital lifeguard shelter for the ones who may save your life one day,¨ one local said.