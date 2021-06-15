Dubliners left puzzled after mysterious pop-ups spring up around city centre

Phone boxes marked a time before smartphones, Facetime and WhatsApp. Yet, observant residents have been noticing blasts from the past on busy streets this week.

Questions have been immediately raised as to the nature of these retro additions.

Old kiosk payphones began to be removed when reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour were reported with many replaced with new “digital pedestals”.

Twenty-two phone boxes for the modern era are being installed in Dublin city.

In a report to Cllr. Jane Horner, Eir explained that these phone boxes would feature some high tech additions.







(Image: @Eir)



Touch sensitive screens and advertising space would bring the new additions up to date with recent developments.

Horner had originally requested for the removal of derelict phone boxes in her area, as they were attracting anti-social behavior and contained “drug paraphernalia.”

In May 11 2021, Eir explained that these alternatives had a range of possibilities.

“One such option is an alternative payphone service to meet modern needs.” Eir pointed to the fact that many homeless people use payphones nightly to find hostels.

“As you know, the homeless use payphones to access DCC’s Homeless Services.” Eir went on to explain that the advertising space on the boxes could be used to advertise upcoming events and festivals.

Another possibility was that the boxes could be used as charging ports for electrical vehicles.

A twitter user remarked at the lack of modern features in one of the recently installed digital pedestals.

“A telephone kiosk just popped up on Mary Street, Dublin. Yes, a wired telephone kiosk.”

Cllr. Horner told Dublin Live that the new style of kiosk had a “massive advertising panel facing towards the direction of the traffic.”