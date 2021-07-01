Dublin Zoo is hiring people with a specific set of skills for this dream job

If you’re passionate about animals then this one’s perfect for you. Dublin Zoo is currently hiring for the role of zookeepers.

One of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions is looking for people with a very specific set of skills and experiences.

Successful candidates will be expected to work full-time at 39 hours per week on average including up to 36 weekends throughout the year.

The zoo is looking for applicants who can demonstrate an understanding and knowledge of modern zoo practices in animal husbandry, diets and environmental enrichment, as well as an understanding and knowledge of research, conservation and health and safety practices.

Job requirements include a minimum of 3 years experience working with animals in a Keeper role in a Zoological Garden and/or Wildlife Park and hold a Diploma in Animal Management from Sparsholt College, or equivalent.

For some of these positions, experience in great ape and/or elephant husbandry would be essential.

Here is how you can apply.