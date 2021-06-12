Dublin pubs and outdoor dining boost as council installs four new weekend seating areas in city centre

Dublin City Council have installed four new weekend seating areas in the city centre.

The new benches will be located at Dublin Castle, the Mansion House, O’Connell Street, and Capel Street.

The new areas will feature large picnic benches equipped with parasols and will be provided to help facilitate outdoor dining in the city centre.

Each of the four areas can seat up to 30 people.

They will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am until 8pm for a trial period of four weeks, starting today.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said: “I welcome the introduction of the four new seating areas in the city and am particularly happy to have one on the forecourt of the Mansion House.

“It is vitally important for older people and also families with children, to be able to sit down, relax and refresh during their visit to the city.

“In the midst of the excitement that Dublin offers, these little oasis are wonderful and I encourage people to use them and to enjoy the Dublin experience.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.