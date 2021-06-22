Dublin one the most expensive cities in the world to live in, according to new survey

Dublin has been ranked the 39th most expensive city in the world to live in for ex-pat employees, according to a new survey.

The capital has moved up seven spots from its 46th place last year in the Mercer 2021 Cost of Living Survey.

The survey analyses the cost of living in 209 cities around the world in order to help governments and multinational companies come up with pay rates for their internationally based employees.

Dublin is the ninth highest of the European cities on the list, ranking behind London, Paris, Vienna, Milan and Swiss cities Zurich, Geneva and Bern.

The capital placed higher than other prominent EU cities, including Amsterdam, Brussels, Munich and Berlin.

Earlier this year, Dublin was ranked the fifth most expensive European city to rent in for the third year in a row according to ECA International.

The average cost of renting a three-bedroom home in central Dublin is now €3,713 per month, an increase of 2.2% from last year.

The high cost of rental accommodation in the city is one of the main reasons it has risen in the latest ranking, according to Senior Consultant at Mercer, Noel O’Connor.







(Image: mercer.com)



He said: “High demand, coupled with supply constraints in the private rental market, mean some expatriates have difficulty finding appropriate rental accommodation, often the biggest cost for companies placing employees on assignment.”

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan topped the cost of living ranking and Hong Kong dropped to second place.

Beirut jumped from 45th in 2020 to 3rd most expensive this year.

New York is the most expensive American city, placing 14th and dropping eight places from last year.