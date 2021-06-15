Dublin man’s home turns bomb site after suspect device discovered during back garden construction

This is the homeowner whose lovely house turned into a bomb site this afternoon after a suspicious device was discovered in his back garden.

North Strand resident Ben Lavelle became aware of his home nightmare when a construction worker dug up the suspect bomb in his back garden just after 4pm on Tuesday.

The bomb disposal unit were immediately called in to inspect the Nottingham Street area which has not been sealed off by Gardai and the Army while they deal with the package.

Shocked Ben told Dublin Live at the scene: “A construction worker found the device when digging in the back garden.







“It’s about eight inches long, metal and covered in clay but nobody knows what it is yet.”







