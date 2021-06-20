Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu weds party colleague Patrick Costello in magical Mansion House ceremony





(Image: PA)



Dublin’s Lord Mayor Hazel Chu tied the knot with her party colleague Patrick Costello at an intimate ceremony in the Mansion House on Sunday, June 20.

The couple were originally due to marry last year but had to postpone the big day due to the Covid pandemic.

At 3pm they said ”I do” at the Dublin city centre venue, surrounded by family and some close friends.

Hazel and Patrick’s three-year-old daughter Alex was also an important part of the wedding party.

The couple plan to have a bigger wedding reception next year, when restrictions around guest numbers have eased.

Hazel looked absolutely beautiful in a lace and tulle dress with a full skirt, which she uniquely paired with bright pink heels.

The colourful theme also came through in the flowers she carried – a bouquet of roses in various vivid shades.

Hazel said: “One Mrs, one Mr and a Mini! Today I married my best friend. I also had the privilege to go outside & greet members of the public who wanted to meet the Lord Mayor.

“Well-wishers who we didn’t know coming to wish us well. It’s a real honour to have such support, thank you all xx”

This morning before the ceremony took place, Hazel took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in her pyjamas in the Mansion House.

She said: “In Chinese tradition the bride always stays at her mother’s the night before the wedding to eat sweet rice dumplings canned ‘tong yuen’, this bride got told by her mum to go to work and send her a pic when she’s done.

“So here’s me, chilling in my PJs & bling for a pic to my mum, thank you all for the lovely wishes x”







The Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu previously said that she’ll remain defiant in the face of fat shaming trolls who she expects will label her a “whale” on her wedding day.

Despite the slurs, the strong mum of one said she won’t stop on her mission to rise above the parapet in politics, to inspire her daughter.

Hazel told the Sunday Mirror: “I want to make sure my daughter Alex, who’s almost four, can go, ‘Oh look there’s people who look like me’.”

She said: “Our reception part is being pushed out until the following year, but because Patrick’s dad was in hospital last week, we said we’ll keep to the date of the blessing and the marriage.

“A friend who’s a priest will do the blessing in the house but there will be photos and I look forward to someone calling me some kind of round potato or whale on my wedding day.

“But the majority of people in Ireland are not racist but you have this minority who deliberately stir s**t.”









The Green Party member had a big weekend as she also attended the Smithfield protest on Saturday to combat the dangerous development of racism and hatred on social media.

Hundreds came together to celebrate diversity and took a stand against “the toxic rhetoric of the Far Right.”

Ms Chu told the crowd that her mother experienced racist attacks when she moved here.

“She was a migrant that came over here 45 years ago. And through the years it was always

“Any racial attacks she got, an ashtray to the head…that she should go home, it was always followed by the phrase ‘We have to keep going and we have to keep our head down, we have to fit in’.

“But those days are gone. We are an Ireland that is 12pc migrants. We are an Ireland that is diverse and that is different, and those differences should be celebrated.

“If my mother, who is a dishwasher and a cleaner, and who came over here with one bag to make a better life for herself, and her daughter can become Lord Mayor of Dublin, then any person in this country can become anything.

“We need to encourage them for that.”

