Dublin college offering social media influencer course on ‘fundamentals of influencer marketing’

A Dublin college is offering a course on the fundamentals of being a social media influencer.

Colaiste Dhulaigh in Coolock are offering the one year, Level 5 course in what they refer to as “the fundamentals of influencer marketing through Instagram and YouTube”.

The course itself, according to the college’s website, focuses mainly on “content creation, attracting followers, building a base, sponsorship, creating short videos and developing a YouTube channel”.

Students dip their toes into marketing, video editing, graphic design, and writing and maintaining blogs.

Successful students could further their own education by moving on to journalism, communications, marketing, and other media courses.

The versatile course does offer a lot of potential development for key skills to work in media, even if the influencing side doesn’t quite work out.

