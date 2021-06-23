Dublin Bus Pride 2021 campaign ‘sure to stir lots of emotions’

Dublin Bus has announced a new community partnership with Gay Community News (GCN) for Pride 2021.

The pair have told Dubliners to keep their eyes peeled for its special Pride campaign, ‘Coming Out With Dublin Bus X DoDublin X GCN’ which hits buses on routes across the Capital this Friday morning.

There is no Pride Parade in Dublin again this year, so the outdoor ad campaign was created in support of the LGBTQ+ community and employees.

The campaign features a special group of Dubliners “revealing their true selves on advertisements on the side of buses across the city”.

The personal stories of those included in the campaign will be posted on GCN.ie and the advertisements will be seen across 100 buses and 70 six sheets at stops all over the capital.

Dublin Bus will also be launching a special video on their social media when the sun rises on Dublin Pride this Saturday morning, which “is sure to stir lots of emotions”.







(Image: Maxwells Dublin)



Speaking about the campaign, Vivienne Kavanagh, Dublin Bus Employee Development & Equality Executive said: “For over 10 years Dublin Bus has worked to champion the community and play our part for LGBTQ+ causes.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing this celebration of Diversity and Inclusion to the streets and help the newest members of the community celebrate this milestone and tell their story with GCN.

“As a company we take great pride in our progressive and pioneering D&I policies, and want to ensure all employees and customers feel welcomed and supported.”

GCN Managing Editor Lisa Connell said the media outlet is “proud” to have been chosen as Dublin Bus’ community partner for Pride 2021.

“As Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press, GCN marks 33 years in publishing this year, Dublin Bus marks 34 years, both organisations have been connecting communities across all those years.

“LGBTQ+ visibility and representation is so important in supporting and affirming our community and in challenging discrimination.

“This partnership gives visibility at the most wonderful, dynamic level and signals to our society that LGBTQ+ folk are valuable and respected members of our society,” Connell said.